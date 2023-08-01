Kids and councilors cool down at ExplOregon Nature Chronicles, an outdoor, environmental nature-focused camp run by Camp Fire Central Oregon at the Ethan Stovall Spray Park at Sahalee Park in Madras on July 12.
Public registration for Camp Fire Central Oregon's fall programs starts at 4 p.m. Aug. 6, according to a press release from the organization Sunday. Camp Fire has five programs this fall:
Camp Fire Afterschool is offered in Bend at Bend International School and Amity Creek Magnet at Thompson School one to five days a week for kindergarteners through fifth graders. Early registration opened to students who attend both schools on July 23.
No School Day Camps will be open on days Bend-La Pine schools are closed. Days have been scheduled from October through April. This camp is for kindergarten through fifth graders. Each camp has a theme which will be announced in the fall.
The ExplOregon series is a recent addition to Camp Fire's program lineup. The organization will have two outdoor and environmental camps for the fall.
ExplOregon: Nature Chronicles is a three-day outdoor adventure camp planned for the fall, winter, and spring. It will be open to fourth and fifth graders, and takes place when school is not in session.
ExplOregon: Project Good Earth is back in Bend and has expanded to Sisters. This environmental camp is open to fourth and fifth graders in Bend and sixth through eighth graders in Sisters. Camps will take place on select days after school.
The FIRST LEGO League Robotics Teams will meet once a week in Bend and Redmond for 10 weeks to prepare for a regional competition by creating a robot and participating in an innovation project. The first competition will take place in Bend in December. Priority registration is open to those children with robotics experience, and afterwards to those without experience who are interested in participating.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.