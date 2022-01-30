Homelessness in Central Oregon was scarcely noticeable as recent as five years ago. Today, no one can ignore there are hundreds of people without a house to call their home.
Who faces houselessness in Bend, Sisters, Redmond, La Pine? Who are the real people impacted by skyrocketing housing prices, decisions about shelters or plans to sweep informal camps? Who do we mean when we talk about those who are homeless, experiencing homelessness, unhoused or unsheltered?
The Bulletin wants to offer insight by telling their stories through a new series, Faces of Homelessness, and answer some of those questions. Every two weeks this year, Bulletin reporters will introduce readers to a different homeless person.
The Bulletin will profile individuals of all kinds experiencing homelessness on all fronts in Central Oregon. Readers will meet people who look and sound like them, and many people who do not.
The series spawned from conversations The Bulletin convened with local service providers, advocacy groups and elected leaders. They shared that misconceptions some community members hold about people experiencing homeless are some of the biggest barriers they face in responding to homelessness, and this series seeks to broaden the conversation.
The goal of the series isn't to advocate for any one outcome, but to paint a more honest picture of the complicated reality of homelessness in Central Oregon and shed light on the preconceptions and misconceptions about those living unhoused.
The time is right for the series: A 2021 survey from Invisible People, a national homeless advocacy organization, found most people (70%) surveyed think homelessness has increased in their communities (and they're right: The homeless population nationwide and in Central Oregon has increased in recent years).
But the survey also found many hold misconceptions about who is actually homeless. Survey respondents guessed 21% of those experiencing homelessness were veterans, while the Department of Housing and Urban Development puts that figure at 8% nationwide. Meanwhile, respondents guessed those under 25 made up 18% of the population, while HUD estimates the share is 26%.
Meeting the community members who experience homelessness won’t "solve" the issue. But by seeing eye to eye with the faces of homelessness, The Bulletin hopes we can help us all remember the people behind the issues we’re discussing.
"People who look and sound like them". With that kind of statement, I have my doubts about The Bulletin's face of homelessness being anything but skewed. How is it that "diversity" is dumbed down to skin color and biological sex? IS it assumed most people can only understand those who "look and sound like me" and will be "surprised" by those who don't look and sound like me?
The article about the Deschutes judge who has "life experience" doesn't differentiate her from any other human being on the face of the planet in the present or the past. Yep, we all have life experience, but many think skin color is the major determinant.
