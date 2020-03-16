From online church services to closed schools, people are trying to keep their distance during the coronavirus pandemic.
But one group in Central Oregon is working to connect with those in need during the outbreak.
Members of the First Presbyterian Church in Bend launched a Facebook group, Pandemic Partners-Bend, on Thursday as a place where people can request or offer help. By Sunday, the group had more than 3,000 members.
People are helping others run errands, pick up groceries or give rides to appointments.
“We thought, ‘How can we be of service to our community at this time?’” said Anne-Marie Daggett, a member of the Presbyterian church who helps with the Facebook page. “We set up a little private Facebook page, and it just blew up.”
For those not on Facebook, the group created a hotline people can call to offer or request services. The number is 541-668-6117.
The group has become the central hub for nonemergency assistance in Central Oregon. It helps parents with their children home from school closures and elderly people who are especially at risk if they contract COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the highly contagious new coronavirus. Oregon has 39 presumptive cases of COVID-19, including four cases in Deschutes County.
“It’s all about helping our neighbors and our community, while still being responsible and taking precautions,” Daggett said.
First Presbyterian Church joined many other churches in Central Oregon in transitioning Sunday to online worship services to combat the spread of COVID-19. Many church buildings will be closed for all nonessential meetings until further notice.
“We just can’t have people in the building right now,” said Jen Stuart, lead pastor at First United Methodist Church in Bend.
Stuart said it is important for people to stay in contact with those who may be at risk and could feel isolated during this pandemic. Many churches are putting together teams of people to check in on elderly residents to make sure they are getting what they need.
For the wider effort, Stuart is encouraging people to follow the Pandemic Partners-Bend Facebook page, facebook.com/groups/PandemicPartnersBend.
“That’s what we all seem to be coalescing around,” Stuart said.
Bend’s neighborhood associations have Good Samaritan Programs to help neighbors remove snow during severe winter storms. For the coronavirus pandemic, neighbors can contact their associations for help. But the associations are mostly rallying around the Pandemic Partners-Bend Facebook page.
“My personal feeling is that the more we can rally around one entity to connect resources with those in need right now, the more efficient and effective it will be for the community,” said Ariel Siebe, of the Larkspur Neighborhood Association.
It is an understandably scary time for many in Central Oregon, but Daggett and other members behind the Pandemic Partners-Bend Facebook page want people to know that there is support in the community.
“There are lots of people around that are healthy and can provide those services,” Daggett said.
