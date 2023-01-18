Ezra's law (copy) (copy)

A crime bill named for Ezra Jerome Thomas, a Madras boy severely beaten in 2017 by his mother's boyfriend, is back before the Oregon Legislature. Ezra was left with permanent severe disabilities from the beating when he was 2. Ezra then 4, appeared with relatives at the Jefferson County Courthouse.

Sen. Daniel Bonham, R-The Dalles, introduced Senate Bill 430 on Jan. 9. It's been assigned to the Senate Judiciary Committee for consideration during the 2023 session.

