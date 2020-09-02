U.S. Forest Service officials in Central Oregon are reminding residents and visitors of the extreme fire danger that is likely to persist through Labor Day weekend.
The Deschutes and Ochoco National Forests and Crooked River National Grassland remind visitors to public lands to take all necessary precautions to prevent wildfires, according to a news a release issued Wednesday.
Public fire use restrictions will stay in place through Labor Day Weekend.
Visitors to the forests should only start campfires in designated campgrounds and make sure to extinguish them completely when leaving a campsite, according to the release.
Vehicles with trailers should make sure chains are secured, so the metal doesn't drag on the pavement and create sparks, the release stated. Vehicles should also not drive on dry grass — a car's heat can ignite a fire — and visitors should make sure to pack out any garbage they create in case dumpsters are full.
The Central Oregon Interagency Dispatch center recorded 191 human-caused fires this year, which is the highest amount in the past five years, the news release stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.