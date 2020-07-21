This is the week fire officials prepare for all year.
Fire danger levels have increased to extreme throughout Central Oregon, due to hot and dry temperatures that can cause wildfires to start quickly and burn more intensely than normal.
Jean Nelson-Dean, Deschutes National Forest spokesperson, said fire season technically starts in May, but it ramped up this this week with the first major fire burning near La Pine. The season traditionally continues through mid-September.
“We are hitting the heart of what we prepare for,” Nelson-Dean said.
The Rosland Road Fire started Saturday in the Deschutes National Forest 4 miles northeast of La Pine. It has burned 393 acres and was 90 percent contained as of Tuesday afternoon.
As crews work to control the Rosland Road Fire, Nelson-Dean said the national forest is worried about other fires starting this week due to the weather conditions.
The National Weather Service in Pendleton is reporting temperatures in the mid to high 80s all week in Central Oregon, with no precipitation. The heat can dry out trees and loose branches in the forests, Nelson-Dean said.
“Part of our concern is the fact that we are getting into a really hot drying trend and that is taking all the moisture out of our larger fuels,” Nelson-Dean said.
The national forest is urging people to be extra careful while the fire danger level is extreme. Nearly 85% of all wildland fires are human caused, according to fire officials.
Campfires are allowed at designated campgrounds and Bend residents are allowed to have small warming fires and barbecues, but it is critical that people are cautious with their fires, officials said. Anyone who starts a wildfire can be held accountable for the costs of the fire.
“It only takes a spark,” Nelson-Dean said. “And then you are seeing a whole field takeoff.”
Trish Connolly, Bend Fire & Rescue battalion chief, said the department followed the Forest Service and Oregon Department of Forestry by declaring extreme fire danger in Bend.
The fire department is reminding people that they will face citations for burning debris piles inside city limits.
Connolly said everyone needs to work together to avoid human-caused fires. Fires that start when conditions are extreme can be more unpredictable to control, Connolly said.
“Small fires have the potential to grow large quickly,” she said. “It’s going to be hot and dry so we have to get through this as a community.”
