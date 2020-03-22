On Saturday at about 11:45 a.m., Deschutes County 911 received a report of a loud explosion in the 68000 block of Fryrear Road. Deschutes County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the area along with Cloverdale Fire Department personnel.
Upon arrival, deputies located debris strewn about the area and found a couch frame hanging from the power lines. The investigation revealed unknown person(s) detonated an explosive device which blew up a mattress and couch. The blast was significant enough to launch the couch frame into the air where it hung up on the power lines which were approximately 20-30 feet above the ground. A resident approximately a mile away reported the blast shook the windows of their residence. No significant power outages were reported in the area.
A late model, white, full-sized Chevy or GMC pickup was seen leaving the area. It was described as lifted with off road tires and possibly had out of state license plates. It was operated by a white male and white female with long dark hair. They were believed to be in their 30s.
An Oregon State Police bomb technician responded and investigated the scene along with a Central Electric Cooperative crew who removed the frame from the powerlines.
The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information regarading this incidnet to call non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911. Refernece case number 20-70067.
