Daylight savings time

Despite efforts at the state and federal levels to eliminate the twice-yearly time changes, we continue to spring forward and fall back.

For the past 115 years, most Americans have changed their clocks an hour backward and an hour forward on the first Sunday of November and the second Sunday of March, either making the days shorter or longer, causing brief disruptions to people’s schedules.

Daylight saving time is still an American tradition despite many states, including Oregon, passing legislation to do away with the practice that serves no apparent purpose other than to confuse us twice a year.

Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.

