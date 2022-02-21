Central Oregon is expected to see the lowest temperatures of the winter so far this week, with lows in some areas dipping below zero.
The cold comes as a line of low pressure passes over the Northwest early this week, according to Brandon Lawhorn, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Pendleton.
“This is allowing much colder arctic air to be injected into the region, so across the Pacific Northwest and intermountain West,” Lawhorn said. “With that, much colder and drier air is coming into the area.”
Highs on Tuesday are projected to reach just 20 degrees in Bend and 24 in Redmond, with lows that night into Wednesday morning dipping to negative 2 in Bend and negative 1 in Redmond, forecasters predict.
“Don’t go outside, especially if it’s windy,” Lawhorn counseled. “If you need to, cover up exposed skin for hypothermia reasons and frostbite reasons.”
That’s easier said than done for some community members. Nonprofits and other groups which provide support for Central Oregon’s unhoused population are gearing up this week to run their operations to the max in hopes of preventing cold-related injuries.
Shepherd’s House will open its daytime warming shelter in Redmond at 1350 S. U.S. Highway 97 for just the second time this season. The shelter will run from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, and 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday, according to Andrew Hoeksema, the nonprofit’s Redmond director.
The first time the shelter opened this winter was during a similar cold snap in late December. During the three days it was open, the shelter saw about 25 people a day, Hoeksema said. He knew of one cold-related injury in Redmond that occurred that week — a man who got frostbite on his feet and was taken to the emergency room after being dropped of at the shelter.
“That’s why we’re opening,” Hoeksema said. “We’ve all got so much going on, and my (goal) is to keep people safe and alive. Give them a safe place to be and a warm place to be on days that are dangerous and cold.”
The cold weather adds additional demand to what the nonprofit already experiences. Only part way through this relatively warm winter, the Redmond shelter has had more overnight guests and more individual stays than any previous winter, Hoeksema said.
“We’re seeing a significantly increased need for overnight shelter in Redmond,” Hoeksema said. “That really applies to all of Central Oregon.”
In Bend, Family Kitchen is accepting donations of cold-weather gear. The organization is distributing coats, gloves, hats and other cold-weather clothing to the nonprofits and organizations that are constantly connecting with those experiencing homelessness, according to Donna Burklo, Family Kitchen’s program director.
“Service providers that are always going out to camps are certainly going to be going out this week and are definitely acutely aware of the cold,” Burklo said. “Supporting the services that are already in place and going out to meet these needs is critical at this time.”
The organization is accepting donations of gloves, socks, hats and hand warmers at 231 NW Idaho Ave. in Bend from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Bend temperatures haven’t dipped below zero in just under four years, when the National Weather Service recorded a temperature of 5 below zero in February 2018. Redmond saw a temperature of minus 6 in November 2019, according to National Weather Service historical data.
The projected lows this week come late in an unusually warm winter. Bend saw five new record high temperatures so far this winter according weather service data.
While monitors report the Upper Deschutes basin has 85% of its normal snowpack for this time of year, Lawhorn said mountain snow forecast Tuesday and Thursday might not have a huge positive effect on the snowpack in the region. The showery snow predicted this week means storm cells will be small and isolated from each other, he said.
“This particular round of precipitation that we’ve seen may not be enough for a positive impact on the snow in those areas,” Lawhorn said. “With a showery kind of precipitation, it’s very difficult to get that overall positive impact on the snowpack in the mountains.”
