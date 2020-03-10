Construction of a new roundabout at the intersection of Knott Road and 15th Street will begin Monday in Bend, closing the intersection through midsummer.
A temporary bypass road will allow people to keep moving east to west along Knott Road, according to the city.
Traffic going north and south on 15th Street will be detoured via the new, unnamed collector road connecting 15th Street and Brosterhous Road. Access to Tekampe Road from Knott Road will be maintained via a temporary, all-weather access road.
An interactive map of closures and detours can be found at www.bendoregon.gov/traffic.
