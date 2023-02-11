Around 25 vocal climate activists gathered in downtown Bend on Friday to protest increased natural gas flow through a pipeline that snakes from Canada through the Pacific Northwest and skirts the eastern edge of the city.

Gas Transmission Northwest’s proposed Xpress Project would increase the amount of methane that flows through the pipeline to 150 million cubic feet per day. Local activists fear that expanding the pipeline, which is more than 1,300-miles long, could contribute  an additional 3.47 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions every year.

