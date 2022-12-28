hum
Buy Now

Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel at the county courthouse. Over eight years in office, the outspoken Hummel, a progressive former defense attorney, was nothing if not direct. That directness occasionally put him at odds with the justice community and drew criticism from those who felt he was bringing attention to himself. His last day in office is Jan. 2.

 Andy Tullis/The Bulletin

A native of the East Coast, John Hummel is sometimes struck by a tendency in Oregon to avoid confrontation.

More than once, the Deschutes County District Attorney and former Bend City Councilor left a public meeting where little of substance seemed to have been discussed, only to hear an official’s true feelings afterward, in a hallway.

hum
Buy Now

Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel, whose last day in office is Jan. 2, packs his belongings in his office at the county courthouse.
Presser
Buy Now

Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel announces a grand jury indictment Sept. 30, 2021 charging Ian Cranston with second-degree murder and other offenses in the shooting death of Barry Washington Jr. at a downtown bar in Bend.
Hummel sworn in as district attorney (copy)

In this 2015 file photo, John Hummel, left, is sworn in as Deschutes County district attorney by Judge Gary S. Thompson, right, at La Pine High School. 
hum
Buy Now

Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel at the county courthouse. Over eight years in office, the outspoken Hummel, a progressive former defense attorney, was nothing if not direct. That directness occasionally put him at odds with the justice community and drew criticism from those who felt he was bringing attention to himself. His last day in office is Jan. 2.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.