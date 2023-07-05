Brad Porterfield — the executive director of the Latino Community Association, a local nonprofit that serves as the connecting point for Central Oregon's Latino and Latino immigrant community — has stepped down after 17 years.
On June 23, Porterfield officially stepped down to "make space for new energy and ideas to propel the Latino Community Association into the next phase of its development," the organization said in a news release Wednesday. Porterfield, who will work in an advisory capacity until new leadership is selected, said he hopes the organization's new leadership will reflect the community.
"It's the right thing. Ideally to have the right person who is Latino, Latina leading the organization," Porterfield said. “It’s been an absolute honor to serve our Latino families, to help build and work alongside such an amazing team, our volunteers and community partners over the years,” Porterfield said.
Porterfield said he currently has no plans to leave Bend, and is now working on starting a new chapter in his life. He said he hopes to continue his work advocating and impacting the community in a positive way.
"My biggest motivation is to figure out how I can best impact immigration reform," Porterfield said.
The current interim executive director is Daniel Altamirano Hernández, and Porterfield will serve as adviser while the association's board works with staff and the community to select future leadership for the organization, Porterfield said.
Zavier Borja, Latino Community Association board president, said, “Brad Porterfield embodies exceptional leadership, driving transformative growth within the Latino Community Association. .
“With visionary guidance, he fostered a family environment, nurturing and growing a talented staff, all while expanding the organization's budget to unprecedented levels. We honor Brad’s remarkable contributions … to a thriving Latino community.”
