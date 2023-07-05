Brad Porterfield — the executive director of the Latino Community Association, a local nonprofit that serves as the connecting point for Central Oregon's Latino and Latino immigrant community — has stepped down after 17 years. 

On June 23, Porterfield officially  stepped down to "make space for new energy and ideas to propel the Latino Community Association into the next phase of its development," the organization said in a news release Wednesday. Porterfield, who will work in an advisory capacity until new leadership is selected, said he hopes the organization's new leadership will reflect the community. 

