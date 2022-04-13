The historic Liberty Theater, the oldest theater building in Bend, is getting a basement after 105 years.
Construction has been ongoing for several months at the former downtown movie theater, most recently used as an art gallery and collaboration space.
Workers are excavating to create a 1,092-square-foot basement that will be used for retail storage, according to permit documents from the city of Bend.
The Liberty Theater was built on Wall Street in 1917 for $15,000, according to the Deschutes Historical Museum. It opened on July 29, 1917, and was designed to hold 500 people and to host movies and vaudeville shows. Tickets for the first film shown there, the silent film "Broadway Jones," cost 15 cents for children and 25 cents for adults, according to the historical museum.
The theater also hosted lectures, plays, boxing exhibitions and other events. It closed in 1941, a year after the Tower Theatre opened two doors down.
The theater was remodeled for commercial use. In the early 2000s it was remodeled again and residential units were built above the ground floor retail space.
The property was once part of a federal drug case. It was one of four properties the federal government said David R. Mendoza purchased with funds he earned by smuggling thousands of pounds of marijuana into the U.S. across the Canadian border. Proceeds from the sale of the theater were surrendered to the government after Mendoza pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to import more than 1,000 kilograms of marijuana in 2009.
The building is now owned by Holt West LLC, according to public records. The theater is on the National Register of Historic Places.
