On a crisp, sunny afternoon, Jackie Capasso began methodically putting everything she owned into yellow plastic garbage bags given to her by the city of Bend.
Capasso, 51, is homeless, living out of a motor home that was recently given to her. It’s parked at Juniper Ridge, a largely undeveloped, 1,500-acre industrial property owned by the city in northeast Bend. She is one of dozens being asked by the city to leave before spring.
Capasso has mixed feelings about the move. She understands she’s camping on someone else’s property, and that for her own safety she needs to leave. But after several years, the sprawling, juniper tree and sage-covered land has become home.
“After awhile it gets comfortable,” Capasso said under the shade of juniper tree next to her motor home, with her dog Piglet pacing around her feet. “As wrong as it may be, (Juniper Ridge) becomes your home.”
In the next two weeks, the city plans to give 60-day notices to the 50 to 60 camps of people who are experiencing homelessness on the barren industrial land at the corner of Cooley Road and 18th Street. The move has become urgent because the construction of a sewer line, called the North Interceptor, is scheduled to come through 500 acres of Juniper Ridge starting in mid-April.
The project is particularly disruptive, requiring use of dynamite to create a 40-foot trench.
That means the city has roughly two months to give notice, create a plan for social services and figure out logistics, such as providing storage for people’s belongings as they move.
“For me, drafting the policy, drafting the plan … this is probably the toughest project in my life in 30 years of government service,” said Jaime Gomez-Beltran, the city’s property manager who is heading up the effort to move people.
But even before the impending sewer line construction, the Bend City Council asked staff last summer to draft a policy that would allow the city to remove the camps. The discussion was prompted by an RV that caught fire on the property in August, which raised concerns about the potential wildfire risks that come with people living on the land.
Other issues, like how the land is difficult to access if an emergency occurred, compounding trash build up and criminal behavior, have also been raised by the city and surrounding neighbors.
But an unanswered critique, which has been raised several times by city Councilor Barb Campbell and the Homeless Leadership Coalition, remains: Where are people supposed to go?
Shelters in Central Oregon are frequently at capacity, according to the coalition, which is made up of people from around Central Oregon who serve the homeless. And with regional warming shelters scheduled to close March 15, housing opportunities are only going to grow fewer.
In a letter sent to the city last week, coalition co-chairs James Cook and Colleen Thomas urged the city to identify a location for a sanctioned camp before posting eviction notices.
“The HLC opposes the posting of eviction notices until adequate low-barrier housing or shelter has been made available to all those living at Juniper Ridge,” the letter states. “While efforts are being made to identify solutions to homelessness in Central Oregon, there is currently no place for people who are evicted from Juniper Ridge to go.”
Making it work
Capasso has been homeless for the past 10 years. But before her life at Juniper Ridge, she was a Bend kid, born and raised. She worked as a janitor and did other odd jobs before becoming her mother’s full-time caretaker.
But when her mother passed away about 15 years ago, her sense of stability shattered, Capasso said. She turned to drugs to escape her reality.
“I fell apart,” Capasso said. “I got into the wrong crowd again.”
Ever since, Capasso has been grappling with addiction, and scraping up about $20 a day to feed herself and her three dogs. At night, her motor home feels “like an icebox,” she said — though it is much better than when she was living in just a tent.
For years, Capasso and her friend Kurt Axell — a Vietnam vet who goes by “Critter” and shares the motor home with her — have made do, figuring out how to cook a pot roast over an open flame, as the motor home does not have a kitchen.
Juniper Ridge isn’t perfect. The nights are darker than most, with no street lights to help illuminate the world around them, and the two do fear the occasional gunshots they hear and having their personal items, like propane, stolen when they’re away.
“But it’s better than being behind the hospital,” Axell said.
For the past several weeks, Gomez-Beltran and Bend police officer Kecia Weaver have been going camp to camp, trying to reach out to people like Axell and Capasso about the eviction and connect them with services they need ahead of the looming eviction notices.
“It’s really about meeting people, finding out their needs and empowering them to get what they need or make choices for themselves,” Weaver said during one of her visits to the site last week.
Weaver, who has been with Bend police for more than two decades, is doing this in a new role as the department’s first community outreach officer. After serving four years on the department’s community response team — which focuses on helping people living in crisis — Weaver has built a career of getting to know and building trust with some of Bend’s most vulnerable populations.
“It’s about meeting people where they are, instead of where you think they should be perhaps,” Weaver said.
In general, people have been responding pretty positively, Gomez-Beltran and Weaver said. Capasso is one of them.
“These people have been more than fair than they needed to be with us,” Capasso said, referring to Gomez-Beltran and Weaver.
Right now, the strategy is to educate and help people so they safely move on their own terms before an official, legal 24-hour eviction notice gets posted.
“By building that relationship (with people), we’re hoping people will say ‘OK,’” Gomez-Beltran said. “We’re being very optimistic … maybe, I don’t know, someone will criticize us for being short sighted or being too optimistic.
But there will be people who refuse to move, and there is not yet a clear plan for what will happen when they do.
“It’s just officer Weaver and me trying to coordinate services, (and) identify more tailored services for very special needs people have,” Gomez-Beltran said. “And we don’t know if we can meet those expectations. But we can try.”
Finding a place to go
But understanding why the evictions have to happen doesn’t make the future any easier for people like Patsy Baker.
Originally of Sweet Home, Baker, 73, has lived in an RV at Juniper Ridge for the past year. She lives with her son’s girlfriend, and between Baker’s $800 per month Social Security and the money her son’s girlfriend brings in working two jobs, they have enough to get by.
But her son, who is about to turn 50, is in jail. And when he gets out, his criminal record, which Baker said involves convictions related to sex offenses and drugs, will continue to be their main barrier to finding housing. He is legally blind, Baker said, which is why she continues to live with him.
“Where am I going to go now?” Baker said. “Back on the street, living in a van?”
Baker’s plan once she leaves Juniper Ridge is to move into a motel, which she anticipates will cost more than $1,000 a month, she said.
“It’s going to kill me, but that’s OK,” Baker said.
There’s no housing she can afford in Bend, she said, and even if there was they likely wouldn’t take them given her son’s criminal history.
While she understands why people are being asked to leave Juniper Ridge, she said she can’t help but question the city’s priorities.
“I think (the city is) putting too much effort into building roundabouts instead of finding us places to live,” Baker said, referring to the $190 million transportation bond package that is on the May ballot.
Weaver said Baker’s situation represents the complex social challenges that come with the population out at Juniper Ridge. Criminal backgrounds are a common barrier to housing, even if they can get enough money for a place to live.
“You wish you had all the answers. You wish you had all the resources,” Gomez-Beltran said. “The overarching need here is housing. Undeniably, it is what it is. But what we can do is soften things up a little bit.”
With no clear place for several people to go, the Homeless Leadership Coalition is asking the city to organize a weekly mobile resource center at the end of Cooley Road to help with the transition. The center would bring in employment services and disability advocates and others to help set up services like getting food stamps or assist with medical and housing needs.
The coalition also wants the city to consider designating a 5-acre lot that would serve as an organized camp resembling a state park model, with portable toilets and potable water.
“What we’re saying is, ‘These are ways the city can move forward in a way that would truly meet the humane goal that they’ve set out for themselves,’” said James Cook, a co-chair of the coalition.
Finding a legal place for people to go is crucial, Cook said, because otherwise other challenges arise.
For example: Someone needs to have the vehicle they live in towed off of Juniper Ridge because it doesn’t run. But if they don’t have a legal, established place to go to, the towing company can’t take the vehicle without taking on liability.
The coalition hopes to work with the city on a plan to figure out what items or services people need and how to get it to them in the next coming weeks, Cook said.
“Asking these people to move without any place that’s safe and legal for them to go is, in my opinion, inhumane,” Cook said. “You’re moving people from somewhere where they at least have a certain amount of comfort and protection and basically throwing them to the wind. So we need to find solutions to that.”
For Capasso, the solution is moving on to another city. Bend doesn’t feel like home anymore, she said.
Capasso and Axell said they hope to take a road trip. Before becoming homeless, Axell was a trucker, he said — he wants to show her all the sights he got to see.
“It’s other people’s property. It’s time to move on,” Capasso said. “And if I can live out here, I can live anywhere.”
