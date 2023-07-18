From July 28-30, all four organizations will host a weekend of events to celebrate the conservation of the river. Rachel Colton, park planner for the park district, is excited to get community members involved in conservation efforts.
“It's just a good reminder to everyone to practice leave no trace principles so you can recreate sustainably and continue to enjoy this resource,” Colton said. “We're enjoying a natural habitat here, and we want to be able to respect it while still enjoying the opportunity to access it.”
Leave No Trace's mission focuses on education of wildlife restoration and conservation efforts as the most effective and least resource-intensive solution to land protection, according to its website.
Erin Collier, education and program manager for Leave No Trace, believes that Bend is a strong community that does a lot of work for conservation that involves many different groups throughout the year and hopes that continues.
The events
July 28, Community Celebration: The district and Leave No Trace will have a booth at Alpenglow Park to educate the community on mindful practices when floating the river.
“For example, things that people might not be aware of like how you should only use designated access points and not making your own access ways into the river," Colton said.
July 29, Upper Deschutes Watershed Council's River Cleanup: Community volunteers of all ages have signed up to work at five different sites. Kolleen Miller, education director with the watershed council, said that last year, with the help of volunteers, 1,400 pounds of garbage were removed from the river and along its banks.
"We definitely could not do that amount of work, that level of protection and restoration without amazing community support," Miller said.
After the cleanup, a celebration from 3 to 5 p.m. will be held at Crux Fermentation Project. The first 250 attendees will receive a free drink token.
July 30, Family Float with Tumalo Creek Kayak & Canoe's Green Tube Program: Leave No Trace will have a pop-up booth to educate the community about conservation.
A group float to pick up trash while floating the river has also been scheduled. However, all spots have been filled.
While the volunteer opportunities for the last two days have already been booked, Miller said that community members are still welcome to come to any of the events and learn more about interacting with the natural amenities.
"We'd still invite folks to come down the day of the event," Miller said. "Oftentimes, there might be people who sign up and then aren't able to make it. It's just a big day to learn about the river and Leave No Trace."
Collier agreed and said that conservation efforts can extend further than designated days.
"Thinking through your day to day, 'How can I maybe leave a little bit less of a trace today?' That's really going to be what makes a difference," Collier said. "Even if you can't come out to these events, you're still supporting this community effort and being part of that community."
