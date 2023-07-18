River cleanup (copy)
In this July 2022 file photo, Carrie Theus looks for trash and weeds to grab along the bank near Farewell Bend Park while participating in the Deschutes River Cleanup.

 Bulletin file

Protecting the Deschutes River has always been on the radar of Bend Park & Recreation District, the Upper Deschutes Watershed Council and Visit Bend.

Their consistent efforts produced the 2021 Deschutes River access and habitat restoration plan, which made them a strong applicant for the new spotlight program with Leave No Trace Organization, a nonprofit focused on conservation and restoration. This year, the Deschutes River was named one of the 21 spotlight sites in the nation after applying in November.  

