Local leaders are facing the difficult task of how to manage events in the long term as COVID-19 continues limit large gatherings of people.
Both Deschutes County and the City of Bend have taken steps to not issue permits for events in the short term. This week, the Deschutes County Commission banned outdoor mass gatherings through the end of June, a move that put a stop to the longtime 4 Peaks Music Festival that was to have taken place June 18-21 outside of Bend.
The City of Bend is not issuing any special event permits through May, and has offered refunds for events that have already paid permitting fees. About 10 events — including the Cascade Cycling Classic, Bend Marathon and the downtown food festival Bite of Bend — have elected to cancel on their own.
The city is also considering extending its ban on special event permits through June, and so far, event organizers have been amenable to the idea.
“We have not seen anything in the way of people pushing to still have events during the Governor’s mandated period of staying home and staying safe,” said Anne Aurand, communications director with city, in an email.
But Deschutes County will be discussing next week how to handle about 11 pending events that are scheduled through the summer, including the Bend Beer Chase, Tour des Chutes and a large wedding scheduled in August.
“Options for the Board to consider will be to require event organizers to submit a social distancing plan (as long as the Governor’s Order is in place), cancelling events through a certain time period, etc.,” Deputy County Administrator Erik Kropp said in an email. “Several events on the list have already cancelled or postponed their events.”
Bend is faced with the challenge of how to run two farmers markets — the Bend Farmers Market and the NorthWest Crossing Farmers Market — as well as a large vegetable stand on public property.
Farmers markets were identified as essential businesses by Gov. Kate Brown, Aurand said, which means the city is tasked with figuring out how to permit an event that doesn’t violate social distancing standards and other Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
The two markets plan to start operations in early June.
Currently only the vegetable stand is open to the public .
“Neither market will have the same ‘special event’ feel to them and they are paring down their vendors to only include those that accept SNAP, WIC, and FDNP,” Aurand said, referring to programs that subsidize food costs for low-income people. “We will monitor these markets closely in June to ensure that they are not creating a greater threat to the community of spreading this virus further.”
Depending upon the state of the pandemic in early to mid-May, the city may have to explore other options, such as online ordering and deliveries or calling ahead for takeout-only at the market, Aurand said.
