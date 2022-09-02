Evacuations ordered near Juniper Canyon fire in Crook County

A fire burns Friday near Juniper Canyon in Crook County.

 COIDC

A 60-acre fire driven by high winds erupted near Juniper Canyon in Crook County late Friday afternoon and prompted level 3 “go now” evacuation orders.

According to the Central Oregon Interagency District Center, Incident 830-Dry Creek Fire south of Prineville was threatening structures and was burning in grass and brush.

