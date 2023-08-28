Pete's Lake Fire

A view of the smoke from the Pete's Lake Fire on Sunday. 

 Central Oregon Fire Info

U.S. Forest Service officials announced closures of some trails and sno-parks in the Deschutes and Willamette national forests due to the Pete’s Lake Fire burning west of Elk Lake in the Three Sisters Wilderness.

Forest Service wilderness rangers are evacuating hikers and campers as the fire is anticipated to grow.

