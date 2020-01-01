A Eugene man was arrested on suspicion of breaking into the manager's office of the Hub Motel in Redmond and attacking the motel's owner.

James Lamb, 53, who was renting a room at the motel, allegedly used a garbage can to smash the motel office's entry door window on Tuesday morning, according to Redmond Police Sgt. Jonny Dickson.

Lamb then allegedly attacked the 70-year-old woman who owns the Hub Motel at 1128 NW Sixth St. and returned to the room he was renting afterward, Dickson said in an emailed statement. Police received a call about the alleged assault at 6:33 a.m. Tuesday, drove to the motel, and Lamb surrendered without incident, according to Dickson.

The motel owner's name was not released to the media as of Wednesday afternoon. Dickson said the victim did not want her name made public.

The motel owner was taken to St. Charles Redmond with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Lamb was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault, strangulation, coercion, menacing and second-degree burglary. He was then taken to the Deschutes County jail.

Police have not determined a motive yet because Lamb refuses to speak to officers, Dickson said.