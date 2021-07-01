An escaped cooking fire burned a small area Thursday morning on U.S. Forest Service land west of Sisters, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office.
The fire was sparked by a 42-year-old man near 100 Spur Road when his small cooking fire escaped and grew out of control.
The man attempted to stop the fire, but sustained injuries. He then ran to a nearby business for help contacting authorities, police said.
The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office received a call about the fire at 10:47 a.m. Upon arrival, the fire was 25 yards in diameter, and the fire department was able to contain it in under an hour, according to Sgt. Jayson Janes of the sheriff's office.
The man was transported by ambulance to St. Charles Redmond and was later cited for alleged reckless burning. His tent and many of his belongings burned, Janes said.
Due to the location and size of the fire, no evacuations were necessary.
“The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind everyone that campfires are currently not allowed in dispersed campsites,” Janes said in a press release. “They are only allowed in designated campgrounds and in a fire ring.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.