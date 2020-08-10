Erika McCalpine, a business instructor at Oregon State University-Cascades and a social activist, will lead a new laboratory at the university meant to provide diversity and inclusivity training for local businesses.
The Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Lab will also consult local businesses on unconscious biases and equitable hiring practices, among other topics, according to an OSU-Cascades press release.
In addition to teaching business classes at OSU-Cascades, McCalpine is also a co-founder of the Love Your Neighbor forums, as well as board member of various local groups, including the City Club of Central Oregon.
“The DEI lab will leverage the strong local desire to create more inclusive work environments and more welcoming communities for current and future generations," McCalpine said in the press release.
