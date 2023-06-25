EpicAircraft

Epic Aircraft employees work on Epic E1000 GX airplanes in final assembly at Epic Aircraft at the Bend Municipal Airport on Tuesday, June 20. 

 Andy Tullis/The Bulletin

Epic Aircraft started nearly two decades ago as an experiment in Central Oregon.

Build planes for people in an abandoned warehouse that consumers assemble themselves.

An instrument panel bench test is performed, foreground, while Epic Aircraft employee Ellen Schreiber, who is an avionics technician, works in the background at Epic Aircraft in Bend.
In final assembly, Epic Aircraft crew station lead Truman Hartsfield finishes an engine mount while working at Epic Aircraft at the Bend Municipal Airport on Tuesday, June 20.
