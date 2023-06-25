Epic Aircraft started nearly two decades ago as an experiment in Central Oregon.
Build planes for people in an abandoned warehouse that consumers assemble themselves.
Today, there’s nothing experimental about the 24 fast, fuel-efficient airplanes rolling off the assembly line in Bend this year.
The company has become so successful that a list of the top employers in the region puts Epic Aircraft at No. 28 with 221 employees in the first quarter of 2023, according to the Economic Development for Central Oregon top employers list.
It’s a comfortable fit for the region. For a quarter of a century, the aviation industry has had a place in Central Oregon’s economy, said Don Myll, EDCO area director. There are currently 30 aviation companies employing close to a 1,000 people operating in Central Oregon. The aviation industry has a quarterly payroll of more than $7 million a year in the Bend and Redmond communities, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Companies do everything from training pilots to creating parts, molds and whole airplanes.
“I’m excited by this industry,” Myll said. “The employers pay higher than average wages. Aviation is a big part of our economy, especially the traded sector economy.”
The Bend Municipal Airport serves not only individual pilots, but also is used by training pilots at Leading Edge and test pilots at Epic Aircraft. All those take offs and landings has made the Bend Municipal Airport the third busiest airport in Oregon behind Portland International Airport and the Hillsboro Airport. The Bend airport has been approved by the FAA for construction on a control tower using state and federal funds.
Earlier this year Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley secured $1.6 million toward the cost of a control tower. The total cost of the airport improvements is estimated at $15 million. Construction is expected to begin in October and take about a year to complete.
Currently pilots use visual flight rules to land and take off at the airport.
Epic’s process
While Epic started out as a manufacturer of planes that owners assembled, the company realized in 2013 that it needed FAA certification to become a full-fledged manufacturer that produced planes for others. It was a seven-year process and $250 million investment.
In the summer of 2020, Epic received its production certificate, which enabled it to begin production at the Bend facility. The planes are a composite of metal and carbon fiber. They look sleek, are lightweight and strong.
A year later Epic received product certification for its current model, the E1000 GX, which featured not only the composite body and propeller engine, but also enhanced safety features, said Doug King, Epic CEO.
The certification process, while necessary to become a manufacturer, took thousands of hours and paperwork, King said.
“FAA certified aircraft have to meet strict regulations, undergo tremendous and repetitive testing adn are accompanied with mountains of paperwork,” King said. “These regulations and testing cover all aspects of aircraft design and production. Epic carried out all of this design, analysis and testing here in Bend.”
In the middle of the process, there was a pandemic that disrupted the process and caused supply chain issues, as well, King said.
Growing to meet the demand
With certifications in hand, Epic intends to grow, adding more employees to its manufacturing plant near the 40-acre Bend airport. The goal is to build a plane a week to meet the demand among small to mid-sized business owners with operations in multiple states looking for a fast, fuel-efficient, high
performance aircraft that can get them to and from locations without the hassles of commercial travel, King said.
With a $4.5 million price tag, Epic’s aircraft fit up to six people, and can travel from Oregon to the middle of the country on a tank of fuel at 325 knots.
“We continue to expand,” King said. “That has been our big focus: growing to meet the demand of the small airplane market.
“We own these buildings are are likely to stay as long as Oregon doesn’t kick us out.”
Central Oregon offers a moderate climate for aircraft building. Composite construction doesn’t like humidity, King said.
And there’s an available, talented workforce in Central Oregon, King said.
Most of the workers at the 300-square-foot manufacturing plant are trained on the specific equipment because the plane is built with parts that are specific to the airplane. More than 300 suppliers and 10,000 line items are needed to build a plane — it’s not always a smooth ride, he said. Supply chain issues are a real issue.
“We’re proud of our training program,” King said. “People come here for their first or second job and learn how to build airplanes. These are unique skills and we train what we need.”
Since Bend is an attractive place to live, King usually doesn’t have much trouble recruiting recent graduates from engineering schools.
The sky’s the limit
Like other fuels, jet fuel is on upward trajectory in terms of price, King said. Because fuel keeps rising, it’s incumbent upon manufacturers like Epic to build more efficient airplanes.
“We’ll continue to grow in the next five years,” King said.”The convenience of owning a plane allows small businesses to grow.”
That’s why the airport renovations are so important. When buyers come to collect their aircraft, they stay a week, sometimes longer, getting trained on the new aircraft. One investment Epic recently made was to install a flight simulator for new customers, King said.
“Epic’s presence here adds to the aviation footprint in Central Oregon,” said Carl Baldessari, Central Oregon Community College Aviation program director, which trains about 300 pilots a year. “With Epic’s growth, that means it has a larger number of people working for them and higher production. All that supports other companies.
“The growth of Epic doesn’t just speak to Epic, but to the growth in the industry.”
