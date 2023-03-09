Bend’s Environmental Center will award $23,000 to 17 schools and organizations across Central Oregon to assist with building or improving garden projects, according to a news release Thursday.
The program, called Garden for Every School, is in its sixth year, and has raised more than $84,000 to help local youth with their gardening skills since 2017. Garden for Every School is committed to connecting youth to nature through food, said program manager Denise Rowcroft.
As the program grew, its organizers learned that when you grow your own food, you are more inclined to taste it, and organizers found this held true with their students, said Rowcroft. Therefore, the program has physical and societal health benefits organizers didn’t even realize were there at first, she said.
“We’ve had a new slate of schools this year,” said Rowcroft.
Several of the school gardens that will be awarded this year were begun by an employee who has since left, and now need revitalizing, she said.
“Our program moves the needle further with more students who are able to connect with plants in the classroom or outdoors,” she said.
Though Garden for Every School is mainly focused on helping schools, this year’s awardees include the Deschutes County Juvenile Justice Center, which will gain a new outdoor garden thanks to these funds.
Garden projects in Redmond, Bend, Sunriver, Powell Butte, Madras, and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs also will benefit from this program. In addition to schools and early childhood education centers across Central Oregon, Garden for Every School will assist the Deschutes Children’s Foundation and Sprouts Montessori Children’s House.
Over 2,000 youth will be directly affected.
Teachers have incorporated their gardens into lessons on math, science, climate, different cultures and even writing and reading, said Rowcroft.
Schools and organizations use their gardens to target different aspects of learning for their youth. Some schools focus on science, technology education and math opportunities, while others see gardening as an opportunity to extend students’ social-emotional learning, said Rowcroft.
“They can take deep breaths, and recalibrate their emotional needs,” she said. In some schools, where students can access the gardens full time, they can regulate their emotions there if they need a place to be quiet, said Rowcroft.
In addition to outdoor garden installations, a classroom project studying Mayan plants and food intended to help emergent multilingual learners is also in the works at Ensworth Elementary School in Bend. The English language learner teacher at the school intends to grow food and bring in parents to act as experts, as well as use recipes to turn it into a source of cultural pride.
The Rotary Club of Greater Bend donated $3,000 this year to help with two projects: the Deschutes Detention Center Peace Garden and the Desert Sky Montessori School Garden.
Nonprofits, individual donors, local and regional businesses and foundations have all contributed over the years to the Garden for Every School grants.
The Environmental Center and Garden for Every School will make site visits to help walk teachers through their garden’s requirements, and give suggestions and offer ideas. Organizations, schools and teachers will also be added to the garden educator network, where they can get tours of other facilities to bring ideas back to their own gardens.
