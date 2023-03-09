Bend’s Environmental Center will award $23,000 to 17 schools and organizations across Central Oregon to assist with building or improving garden projects, according to a news release Thursday.

The program, called Garden for Every School, is in its sixth year, and has raised more than $84,000 to help local youth with their gardening skills since 2017. Garden for Every School is committed to connecting youth to nature through food, said program manager Denise Rowcroft.

Reporter: narellanosummer@bendbulletin.com, 541-383-0325

Reporter

Noemi Arellano-Summer is schools, youth, and families reporter at the Bulletin. She previously reported on homelessness and the 2020 eviction moratorium with the Howard Center of Investigative Journalism through Boston University. She was raised in Long Beach, California, where she started her journalism career reporting for her high school newspaper.

