Steam rises off the waters of a brimming Little Deschutes River near Thousand Trails Campsites in Bend.

U.S. senators Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, and Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon, jointly introduced the Deschutes River Conservancy Reauthorization Act to the U.S. Senate on Thursday and referred it to the Committee on Energy and Natural Resources.

If passed, the legislation will make  the Deschutes River Conservancy, a Bend-based non-profit,  eligible to receive federal funding for water quality and conservation projects, according to a statement from Merkley’s office.

