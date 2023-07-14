Owyhee River

Parts of the Owyhee River have already been protected under the National Wild and Scenic Riverways system. Under a new proposal from U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, more could be added.

 BLM photo

More than 1 million acres of what’s often called “Oregon’s Grand Canyon” could be protected from wildfire and degradation if the state’s two U.S. senators can convince their peers in Congress to approve a new wilderness area.

On Wednesday, Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, both Democrats, proposed for the third time in four years the Malheur Community Empowerment for the Owyhee Act.

