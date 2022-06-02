U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden met with officials representing a raft of federal agencies on Thursday to discuss wildfire resiliency, water resources and the backlog of forest thinning projects needed in Central Oregon.
The meeting, held at the headquarters of the Deschutes National Forest outside of Bend, was designed to brief Wyden, a Democrat, on preparations for the upcoming wildfire season, and to go over the ways that federal funds are being used to prevent fires.
Wyden’s visit comes on the heels of an announcement in April that Central Oregon will receive $41 million in federal funding for wildlife resiliency, funds derived from President Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure bill.
Much of that funding will go toward thinning projects and prescribed burns to limit catastrophic wildfires. Wyden said that’s important to blunt the wildfire season, which stretches longer than it did in the past.
“We have a really rough year coming, there is no question about that,” said Wyden. “We’ll have thousands of wildland firefighters that will be working around the clock.”
Kevin Stock, Central Oregon Fire Management Services staff officer, told Wyden that staffing up for wildfire work for this summer is mostly complete.
Stock noted that much of the focus on wildfire resiliency has been in the Wildland Urban Interface, where fires can get close to communities. A challenge is managing schedules so that prescribed burns do not affect the local community.
“We have to dodge around every festival and every race and every wedding and every other thing that happens in Central Oregon, which is a lot,” said Stock. “We try to thread that line between doing what we need to do and keeping that social license and not impacting the communities with smoke.”
Stock added that the recent rains and late winter snow are a positive step to ending Central Oregon’s drought, which has dried out forests, making them more susceptible to wildfire. But he said much more precipitation is needed to refill aquifers, streams and reservoirs.
“The deficit part hasn’t changed much. We are still sitting in the big bullseye,” said Stock. “That stuff is really dry out there and there are some stressed trees and shrubs that aren’t taking the moisture out how they should.”
Above the 5,000-foot level, Stock said wildfire is less of a possibility this year because of the snowpack. But Stock added that the recent rains have caused growth on the High Desert, which could add to the fire danger later this year.
“The desert is a real concern this year," Stock said. "It only takes a very little bit of sun and heat to make it burnable.”
Wyden also weighed in on the debate in Bend over the fate of around 25 mature trees, which were cut in March in the Phil’s Trail area as part of a forest thinning project. After the trees were cut, the Bend City Council sent a letter to the Forest Service saying that mature trees need to be spared for the purposes of carbon sequestration.
Wyden said his goal is to protect old-growth and mature trees but he also recognizes the need for the Forest Service to protect people and property from wildfire.
“We need to do both,” said Wyden. “That is easier said than done but that is a sensible, common-sense approach to natural resources.”
Wyden said whatever path is chosen needs to be science-based and include extensive public participation.
“Folks in Central Oregon have not been shy about expressing their opinions on this,” he said. “I think we have to find a way to achieve both of those really important policies.”
