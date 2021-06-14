The Deschutes National Forest has posted updated information on trail openings and closures in the Phil’s Trail area west of Bend.
Road work in the area is complete on Forest Roads 4610 and 4601-300, allowing the Forest Service to reopen those roads for public use.
Forest Roads 4601-310, 320 and 322 are still undergoing improvements and remain closed to all motorized use seven days a week.
Road improvements in the area include drainage, road shaping, and the addition of cinder to the road surface.
A handful of trails remain closed on weekdays but open up to the public on weekends, from 3 p.m. Friday until Sunday night.
These trails include:
- Lower Whoops Trail
- Pine Drops Trail
- EXT Trail
- Storm King Trail — The northwest portion of the trail where it junctions with Forest Road 4615 and the junction with Phil’s Trail
- Phil’s Trail — The westernmost portion between the junction with EXT trail, near Forest Road 300, and its western terminus at the junction with Pine Drops, Upper and Lower Whoops, and Skyliners trails.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.