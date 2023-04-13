This 2011 photo captured by a bait-station camera shows a wolverine in the Wallowa Mountains. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed the sighting of a wolverine caught on video crossing U.S. Highway 20 near Santiam Pass on April 6.
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has confirmed the sighting of a wolverine caught on video crossing U.S. Highway 20 last week east of Santiam Pass, the agency said Thursday night.
Staff members from the agency's Deschutes District confirmed the tracks on the day of the sighting, according to a news release. The last documented wolverine in the Central Cascades was killed in 1969 by a trapper near Broken Top Mountain.
The April 6 sighting near Santiam Pass was the latest of several recent wolverine sightings. The first occurred March 20 when two people fishing on the Columbia River photographed a wolverine on the bank of McGuire Island. It was the first confirmed wolverine sighting outside the Wallowa Mountains in more than 30 years, the agency said.
ODFW said other sightings were confirmed in Damascus, Oregon City and Colton over subsequent days.
Based on the timing, locations and direction of travel, it's possible the sightings have all been the same individual wolverine, although the agency said that could not be confirmed.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.