This 2011 photo captured by a bait-station camera shows a wolverine in the Wallowa Mountains. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed the sighting of a wolverine caught on video crossing U.S. Highway 20 near Santiam Pass on April 6. 

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has confirmed the sighting of a wolverine caught on video crossing U.S. Highway 20 last week east of Santiam Pass, the agency said Thursday night. 

Staff members from the agency's Deschutes District confirmed the tracks on the day of the sighting, according to a news release. The last documented wolverine in the Central Cascades was killed in 1969 by a trapper near Broken Top Mountain.

