A wolverine seen by two people fishing on the Columbia River near Portland on March 20. Photos of the wolverine taken by the anglers were shared with staff from Cascadia Wild, a local non-profit organization conducting community science wildlife surveys for wolverine on Mt. Hood, and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife staff.

 Cascadia Wild/Submitted photo

On April 6, a motorist driving along U.S. Highway 20 between Santiam Pass and Suttle Lake captured on video a wolverine running down a rocky slope before crossing the highway. It was the first time in more than 50 years that a wolverine was seen in the Central Oregon Cascades.

The video created excitement among biologists and the general public, but plenty of questions linger. Mainly about where this wolverine had come from and the possible reasons why it has dispersed so far from the nearest area of wolverine habitat. First, it’s helpful to know a bit about these mysterious, almost mythical creatures.

Maverick
Maverick

Better get up some earnest stakeholder conversations about the threat of wolverine "depredation" IMMEDIATELY. Need to exhaustively consider when, where, how, and under what circumstances to destroy ("manage") them, and compensate property owners. Need to do this to the exclusion of anything else having to do with the very first glimmer of the tentative reappearance of this beautiful native predator after extirpation. Prolly not even native; prolly a Canadian wolverine some antifa transplanted illegally. Shoot, shovel, and shut up.

