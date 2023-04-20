On April 6, a motorist driving along U.S. Highway 20 between Santiam Pass and Suttle Lake captured on video a wolverine running down a rocky slope before crossing the highway. It was the first time in more than 50 years that a wolverine was seen in the Central Oregon Cascades.
The video created excitement among biologists and the general public, but plenty of questions linger. Mainly about where this wolverine had come from and the possible reasons why it has dispersed so far from the nearest area of wolverine habitat. First, it’s helpful to know a bit about these mysterious, almost mythical creatures.
Kalysta Adkins, a wildlife biologist with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife office in Bend, explains that wolverines tend to live solitary lives in very rugged, high-altitude areas. Wolverines aren't pack animals and will only connect with another of their species to mate. When two wolverines of the same gender cross paths, they will fight to control a territory, with the loser forced to move elsewhere.
Case in point: a lone wolverine in the Wallowa Mountains in northeast Oregon. Known by his nickname Stormy, the wolverine has lived a solitary existence since its arrival in Oregon around 2011, probably from Idaho. Stormy has gained notoriety as Oregon’s lone resident wolverine, even being featured in a documentary film about his life.
The wolverine spotted earlier this month near Santiam Pass probably came from another area after being forced out of its home range, and is now seeking to establish a new base of operations, said Adkins.
But there have been several wolverine sightings in recent weeks in parts of Oregon not accustomed to wolverines, including the Columbia River gorge, Damascus, Oregon City, and Colton.
Are these sighting the same wolverine in different locations?
Adkins says ODFW cannot say conclusively if it's the same wolverine spotted in multiple locations. There are a few ways to tell wolverines apart, one being a DNA collection. Wolverines also have unique fur patterns on their chests. However, no DNA was collected during any of the sightings, and the encounters were too brief and distant to collect information on fur patterns.
“The photos from the public have been excellent but they are not enough to conclusively decipher if it's the same individual. But from the timing of the sightings and the path of travel it could be the same individual,” she said.
If it is the same wolverine, where is it headed and why?
It’s not rare for wolverines to travel this distance at this time of year, said Adkins. They can move up to 15 miles a day. Her best guess is that this is a young wolverine searching for a high-altitude area with a good snowpack that meets its needs to establish a new home. It’s probably also looking for a mate, she said. Young wolverines are often pushed out of areas by older ones that have an established territory so this one is likely searching for a home without other wolverines.
How common are they?
They are not considered common in the lower 48 states, where an estimated 25 to 300 wolverines live, said Adkins.
States that have the most sightings include Montana, Wyoming, Idaho, and Washington. These states don’t have high densities, but more wolverines than Oregon. Higher densities of wolverines are found in Alaska and Canada.
“They live on the fringes of survival. They live in rugged, high-alpine, dense snowpack environments,” said Adkins. “Typically that doesn’t overlap with where humans are hanging out so even in those areas it's rare to have a wolverine sighting just because humans haven’t had a lot of overlap with that habitat.”
What are some of their characteristics?
Wolverines have an excellent sense of smell and hearing but relatively poor eyesight. They are good swimmers, fast runners, and they can climb trees and jump between limbs. They are the largest land-living species in the weasel family. Adults typically weigh 17 to 40 pounds, stand 1.5 feet tall, and are generally 33 to 44 inches long. Their life expectancy in the wild is around 13 years.
Adkins says wolverines consume a wide variety of prey, including squirrels, marmots, and rabbits. They can also take down smaller ungulates, including deer. They are also carrions and known to feast on the carcasses of larger animals.
Other animals, such as cougars, do not typically hunt wolverines, said Adkins.
“Wolverines are pretty fierce. A cougar probably wouldn’t fight with a wolverine when there are easier prey items available that wouldn’t bite back. I suppose it's conceivable it could happen but it would be rare,” she said.
When it comes to reproduction, the male is polygamous, typically having several mates with females that have a small territory within his larger territory. The female will raise her young (known as kits) without the male’s assistance. She makes her birthing den in deep snow (five or more feet), to protect the young from cold and predators. One or two kits are typically born at a time (annually) between mid-February through March.
What are biologists saying about the appearance of a wolverine in Central Oregon?
“I think it's very cool," said Adkins. “We typically don’t see this. To have tracks that we saw in the Central Cascades, it gives you goosebumps. I think that it’s a testament to reports from the public and how we can work with the public.”
She said empowering the public to get on board, take photos and communicate information back to ODFW has been very helpful for wildlife biologists.
Biologists have also pointed out that in the recent video on the Santiam Pass, a semi-truck was powering up the highway just moments after the wolverine crossed the road. Adkins said it has renewed conversations about the challenges that a fragmented landscape poses to wildlife and the need for safe wildlife crossings.
“They say a picture is worth a thousand words and this video is, too. We have this really rare observation and it was two seconds away from being roadkill," she said. “I hope that video can drive public interest in wildlife crossings and raise awareness about our impact on the landscape and how that might drive declines.”
Rachel Wheat, the ODFW wildlife connectivity coordinator, says “hundreds of thousands” of animals are killed by vehicles every year and ODFW and the Oregon Department of Transportation work together to identify where wildlife crossing structures are needed.
“If appropriately designed and sited, crossing structures and associated directional fencing to funnel animals to the structure can improve connectivity across roadways and reduce wildlife-vehicle collisions by upwards of 90%,” said Wheat.
What might biologists do to document this wolverine?
Trail cameras are planned to be set up this summer in the Central Oregon Cascades to monitor the Sierra Nevada red fox population and it is now hoped that these cameras could also document the wolverine, if it stays in the area. Stations may also be set up to collect scat and fur, which can be used in collecting genetic information.
What is the conservation status of wolverines?
In Oregon they are considered a threatened species but they are not federally listed on the endangered species list. It’s illegal to trap or shoot wolverines.
Better get up some earnest stakeholder conversations about the threat of wolverine "depredation" IMMEDIATELY. Need to exhaustively consider when, where, how, and under what circumstances to destroy ("manage") them, and compensate property owners. Need to do this to the exclusion of anything else having to do with the very first glimmer of the tentative reappearance of this beautiful native predator after extirpation. Prolly not even native; prolly a Canadian wolverine some antifa transplanted illegally. Shoot, shovel, and shut up.
