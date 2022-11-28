ski open (copy) (copy)
The Little Pine chairlift carries skiers and a snowboarder on last seaons opening day Dec. 13, 2021 at Mt. Bachelor ski area. Nov. 30 is opening day for 2022.

 Dean Guernsey/Bulletin file

There was plenty of turkey carving last week. This week Mt. Bachelor wants skiers to start carving the mountain.

A winter storm dropped half a foot of snow at Mt. Bachelor on Monday, providing enough base snow for the resort to start lift operations on Wednesday. 

Reporter: 541-617-7818, mkohn@bendbulletin.com

Michael Kohn has been public lands and environment reporter with The Bulletin since 2019. He enjoys hiking in the hills and forests near Bend with his family and exploring the state of Oregon.

