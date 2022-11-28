There was plenty of turkey carving last week. This week Mt. Bachelor wants skiers to start carving the mountain.
A winter storm dropped half a foot of snow at Mt. Bachelor on Monday, providing enough base snow for the resort to start lift operations on Wednesday.
The Little Pine chairlift looks certain to open, said John Serini, a spokesperson for the resort. Pine Marten chairlift is also likely to open but is not yet certain. Serini recommends skiers check the Mt. Bachelor website on Wednesday morning for updates on what lifts will be running.
“We got a good dump of snow overnight, nearly a foot, and there is more coming,” said Serini. “The plan is to open (Pine Marten) but we still have to wait and see.”
Serini expects more of the mountain to open up by the weekend. He said Red Chair, Skyliner, and Sunrise lifts could all be open by Saturday, while again cautioning skiers to check the website for the latest conditions before driving up to the mountain.
Pricing for tickets is dynamic this year and can change based on various factors, including the number of chairlifts operating. Buying tickets well in advance can also lower the price. Skiers also get a big discount by purchasing lift tickets online instead of buying them at the ticket window.
Serini said skiers who buy ahead, and then decide they don’t want to ski because not enough lifts are open, can cancel their ticket and apply the cost to a future ticket.
“We are going to get open Wednesday with something. There is weather still around so we are expecting a crowd, and are actually trying to open a lot more of the mountain for Saturday,” said Serini. "As long as it keeps snowing we will keep opening things.”
Mt. Bachelor has received 43 inches of snow this year as of Monday mid-day, and has a base of 20 inches. Snow is forecast at the mountain every day this week, with daytime temperatures in the 20s, falling into the teens overnight.
