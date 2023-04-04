ssp (copy)
Julianne Robinson, civil engineer, left and Anna Burton, field engineer, weigh a federal snow sampler that contains a snow core sample as they analyze snowpack in the forest west of Bend. 

 Dean Guernsey/Bulletin file

Snowpack levels in Central Oregon soared well above normal in early April following a series of late-season storms that slammed the Pacific Northwest.

As of Tuesday, snowpack in the Upper Deschutes and Crooked River basin was 158% of normal, according to data compiled by the Natural Resources Conservation Service. Precipitation for the water year, which measures both snow and rain in the basin, stood at 92% of normal.

Michael Kohn has been public lands and environment reporter with The Bulletin since 2019. He enjoys hiking in the hills and forests near Bend with his family and exploring the state of Oregon.

