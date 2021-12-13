A series of winter snowstorms in the Deschutes National Forest this week is forcing the closure of gates on Forest Service roads that lead to Tumalo Falls, Three Creek Lake and Crescent Lake.
Forest Road 4603, which gives access to Tumalo Falls, was closed Monday. Forest Road 60 at the Crescent Lake Sno-Park will be closed on Tuesday. Forest Road 16 which provides access to the Three Creek area will be closed on Wednesday.
Gate closures on Forest Service roads block entrance to vehicles, but the lakes and waterfalls beyond the gates are still accessible to winter snow sports enthusiasts traveling in the area on foot, skis, snowshoes. The roads to Crescent Lake and Three Creek Lake are also open to snowmobiles. The roads will not be plowed or maintained for winter driving access.
The Forest Service advises people entering these areas to check the weather, bring warm clothes, extra food and water and other survival gear. For travel information, check www.fs.usda.gov/deschutes.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Hello Bend! Central Oregon Reinvented - 1950-2000: A Pictorial History
Just released - Limited supply
This 168 page, heirloom-quality book from The Bulletin captures Central Oregon history through hundreds of stunning photos selected from the archives of the Deschutes County Historical Society, The Bulletin and our readers.
Add Sunday Home Delivery to your Digital Access Subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.