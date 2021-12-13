Tumalo Falls Road closing Monday (copy)

A cross country skier looks out over the frozen landscape at a viewpoint for Tumalo Falls in 2015.

 Bulletin file photo

A series of winter snowstorms in the Deschutes National Forest this week is forcing the closure of gates on Forest Service roads that lead to Tumalo Falls, Three Creek Lake and Crescent Lake.

Forest Road 4603, which gives access to Tumalo Falls, was closed Monday. Forest Road 60 at the Crescent Lake Sno-Park will be closed on Tuesday. Forest Road 16 which provides access to the Three Creek area will be closed on Wednesday.

Gate closures on Forest Service roads block entrance to vehicles, but the lakes and waterfalls beyond the gates are still accessible to winter snow sports enthusiasts traveling in the area on foot, skis, snowshoes. The roads to Crescent Lake and Three Creek Lake are also open to snowmobiles. The roads will not be plowed or maintained for winter driving access.

The Forest Service advises people entering these areas to check the weather, bring warm clothes, extra food and water and other survival gear. For travel information, check www.fs.usda.gov/deschutes.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-617-7818, mkohn@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.