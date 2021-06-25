A wildfire burning on Warm Springs Indian Reservation near the old sawmill grew in size Thursday evening before being contained by fire crews.
Danny Martinez, the tribe’s emergency manager, said the fire “jumped” the Deschutes River and was burning on the hillside behind Rainbow Market, west of Highway 26. Martinez estimated the fire topped out around 90 acres.
Fire crews from Warm Springs, Jefferson County, and the Bureau of Land Management were on hand to help extinguish the blaze, said Martinez, and mopup operations were being conducted Friday morning.
The fire started behind the sawmill in debris and sawdust, which flared up in the warm weather. Martinez said the retired industrial area has experienced spontaneous combustion during hot spells. The fire forced a temporary closure of Highway 26 in both directions while crews worked to extinguish the blaze.
