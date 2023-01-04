Hazardous fuels reduction is scheduled to take place starting this week in two areas of Deschutes County.
On the Sisters Ranger District, fire specialists plan to remove brush on more than 3,300 acres to decrease fire risk across several sites. This week, work was scheduled on areas adjacent to U.S. Highway 20 and northeast of the W. Barclay Drive roundabout.
Mowing operations are also scheduled in the Camp Sherman area along Forest Roads 14, 1120 and 12 as snow conditions allow. No trail or road closures are anticipated. Mowing reduces potential wildfire fuel and prepares areas for prescribed burning. Mowing is conducted in winter to take advantage of cooler weather and increased moisture, as well as to minimize impacts on ground-nesting birds and other wildlife.
Also in the Deschutes National Forest, burning of debris piles was expected to begin this week in areas adjacent to U.S. Highway 97 between Lava Butte and the weigh station on the west side of the highway. The pile burning was expected to take place on Wednesday. Smoke may be visible along the Highway 97 corridor.
The burning helps to eliminate woody debris during the winter months to reduce fire risk later in the year.
