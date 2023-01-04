Federal fire suppression memo gets mixed response
Buy Now

An excavator with a masticator attachment reduces potential wildfire fuel near Elk Lake in 2017. 

 Bulletin file

Hazardous fuels reduction is scheduled to take place starting this week in two areas of Deschutes County.

On the Sisters Ranger District, fire specialists plan to remove brush on more than 3,300 acres to decrease fire risk across several sites. This week, work was scheduled on areas adjacent to U.S. Highway 20 and northeast of the W. Barclay Drive roundabout.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-617-7818, mkohn@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.