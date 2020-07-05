A wildfire burning near La Pine on Sunday had scorched 15-20 acres as of 3 p.m.
The Paulina Lake Fire was highly visible, with a plume of smoke reaching high into blue skies. The fire was reported just after 1 p.m. It started on land managed by the Bureau of Land Management but was burning very close to Deschutes National Forest lands, said spokeswoman Kassidy Kern.
Resources fighting the fire included seven engines, hand crews, a single-engine air tanker, a heavy air tanker and a helicopter.
“We’re really focused on initial attack this year,” Kern said. “We have the aerial resources this year to assist.”
The fire was near U.S. Highway 97 and north of Forest Road 21 outside of La Pine, 1-2 miles northwest of the Ogden Group Camp.
The cause is still under investigation.
