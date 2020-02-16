Tumalo Creek Kayak & Canoe and the Coalition for the Deschutes are jointly organizing an event for river enthusiasts.
The second annual Wild River Night will feature, photos, stories and presentations about rivers in the Pacific Northwest and beyond.
The event will be held from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Trinity Episcopal Church at 231 NW Idaho St. in Bend on Saturday. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP for the event through the website Eventbrite.
Wild Rivers Night speakers include Karen Bennett, who will be speaking about her attempts to register the Karnali River as Nepal’s first Wild and Scenic River.
