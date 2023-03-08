The West Coast storms that slammed parts of California with 8 feet of snow this month sideswiped Central Oregon, dropping only 14 to 22 inches on the east side of the Cascades.
The snowfall has been a welcome sight, but more is needed to lift the region out of severe drought conditions.
As of Tuesday, the Upper Deschutes and Crooked basin had snowpack that was 103% of normal. Precipitation for the water year, which began on Oct. 1, is lagging at 80% of normal.
While snowpack is average across Central Oregon, the amount of snow at the area’s 14 sites where snow is measured varies widely. Snowpack, measured by the Natural Resources Conservation Service, was as much as 167% of normal at Chemult and 157% of normal at Crescent Lake, and as low as 78% of normal at Hogg Pass, between Suttle Lake and Santiam Pass.
The U.S. Drought Monitor has Central Oregon still mired in high levels of drought, even as drought conditions have eased elsewhere along the West Coast. California has escaped the two highest levels of drought, and Washington is completely free of any drought level. Idaho has also fallen to moderate or lower levels of drought.
“The amount of precipitation and snow in the Sierras is quite impressive,” said Kyle Gorman, region manager for the Oregon Water Resources Department. “It would have been very beneficial for Oregon to receive at least a portion of that amount of snow, particularly in the Ochoco Mountains.”
With time running out for more snow this winter, it is unlikely that Central Oregon can move entirely out of drought, experts say.
“If Central Oregon would have accumulated the snowpack that California has received, we would be well on our way out of drought conditions or at least move to several less severe steps than we are now,” said Gorman.
The largest areas of snowpack in Oregon are in the state’s southeast corner, including Harney Basin (130% of normal), the Owyhee Basin (125% of normal) and Lake County/Goose Lake basin (125% of normal). In the Sierra Nevada, the Lake Tahoe basin has a snowpack that is 188% of normal.
In Central Oregon, the Drought Monitor map shows 20% of Jefferson County in extreme or higher drought conditions. In Deschutes County, that figure rises to 30%, and in Crook County, it’s 100%.
Crook County drought conditions over a 36-month average are the worst on record, according to a report issued last month by Gov. Tina Kotek.
The dry conditions were enough for all three counties to declare drought emergencies this year. Kotek has approved the drought declarations for Crook and Jefferson counties. Deschutes applied at a later date and the county is still waiting for approval.
Snowpack levels are closely watched by farmers and ranchers who depend on it for springtime water allotments. Allotments a year ago for North Unit Irrigation District patrons were a half-acre foot of water, which is about 75% less than normal. Allotments have not been issued yet this year.
Allotments depend on reservoir levels, which are struggling to fill this year. Prineville is 13% full, Ochoco is 12% full, and Crescent Lake is 9% full.
The Tumalo Irrigation District, which taps water from Crescent Lake, is already planning to ration water delivery to patrons by implementing a rotation schedule.
“Snowpack at Crescent Lake is low. Due to low lake levels and expected runoff into the lake, we are already planning for a week on, week off rotation again,” said Chris Schull, general manager for the Tumalo Irrigation District.
Wickiup Reservoir is faring better at 60% full but is still well short of historic averages for this time of year when the reservoir is 90% full.
One reason why reservoirs aren’t filling faster is due to low streamflow, which is just 57% to 87% of median in the Upper Deschutes and Crooked River basin, according to the Oregon Water Supply Outlook Report for March.
“The upper Deschutes Basin has had a decline in streamflow, due to a decline in water-year precipitation in that basin and very low stream flows in the previous months,” said Matt Warbritton, a Portland-based hydrologist with the Natural Resources Conservation Service. “Stream flows are below normal and in some cases well below normal.”
The Central Oregon Cascades have another chance for significant snowfall this week. A winter storm is forecast for the region and has a high probability of bringing at least a foot of snow through Friday, according to Brandon Lawhorn, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service, Pendleton. Another 4 to 6 inches of snow are expected over the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.