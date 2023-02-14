For Nicole Moore Perullo, the Phil’s Trail Complex west of Bend was her happy place, a dreamy landscape of ponderosa trees and winding trails. She often drops off her children at school and takes the family dog for a walk in the woods.
But lately, her walks in the area are more frustrating than joyful as she is increasingly confronted with trash-strewn campsites and speeding vehicles.
Moore Perullo decided changes are needed to clean up the area and earlier this month started an online petition (closethegatesatphils.com) to have the gate on Forest Road 4604 at Phil’s Trail locked year-round. As of Tuesday, over 1,600 people had signed the petition.
The Phil’s Trail complex is one of the most popular networks of mountain biking trails in Central Oregon. It’s also popular with everyday hikers and dog walkers due to its proximity to Bend. Visitors from around the state make it one of their go-to destinations for outdoor adventures when passing through town.
But Moore Perullo, who lives in Northwest Crossing, says some campers are disregarding rules that limit stays of 14 days in one area of the Deschutes National Forest, which manages the area. Long-term campers make a home there in summer, congregating in pods and making themselves at home on furniture they have arranged on the forest floor.
“They park all over the forest,” said Moore Perullo, who describes herself as a conservationist, a mom, and a concerned citizen. “A lot of people come from out of town. They all talk about this space. People will come out and park for a month or two.”
The forest road to the Phil’s Trail parking lot off Skyliners Road is accessible year-round. A gate near the parking lot — which leads to areas deeper into the National Forest — is locked from Dec. 1 to Mar. 31 each year to protect deer and elk winter range. Closure of the road year-round would require a new environmental review under the National Environmental Policy Act, known as NEPA, said Jean Nelson-Dean, a spokesperson for the Deschutes National Forest.
“During that analysis, we would need to consider public comment on closing the road with the gate permanently,” Nelson-Dean says. “Because there are many recreational users who access that area we are not certain what the range of public comment would be under NEPA and ultimately what decision our environmental review would lead us to at this point.”
Nelson-Dean said closing the gate would block access to all visitors, including those who want to recreate in the national forest. “We need to consider the value of the road and its access for the public to enjoy their public lands,” she said.
Similar problems and conflicts have erupted in other areas of the Deschutes National Forest, including China Hat Road, where people experiencing homelessness live in tents and trailers.
Even if a gate is erected year-round, the likelihood remains high that people will simply go around the gate or find other ways into the area, said Deschutes County Commissioner Phil Chang.
Chang advocates creating a new county park with a campground north of Bend while simultaneously working with the Forest Service to prohibit dispersed camping close to town, along with adding barriers into the forest.
“Just gating one of those will not stop dispersed camping in there. I think having alternative places to camp, plus a prohibition will do more,” said Chang.
Nelson-Dean said there are challenges in working with community members that choose to live in forested areas. Moving people from one area to another “has not been a successful approach,” she said.
Rather than evict people when the 14-day camping limit is reached, Nelson-Dean said the Forest Service is working with community nonprofits and Deschutes County to actively find longer-term solutions to people experiencing houselessness.
Nelson-Dean said the Forest Service is aware that people stay longer than 14 days but does not have the authority to physically remove them from national forest lands without a trespass order from a Federal Magistrate. Trash left behind by camps is cleared by the Forest Service, she said.
“Our law enforcement officers and other staff do try to work with folks and find them the services they need to move off of national forest lands with the assistance of social service agencies and non-profits in Central Oregon, but it is not possible to get services for some people,” Nelson-Dean said.
Erik Fernandez, wilderness program manager for the non-profit Oregon Wild, said he understands the concerns about semi-permanent camping in the woods. But he raises similar questions related to the houseless population.
"Long-term, central Oregon needs more affordable and transitional housing options,” said Fernandez. “The Forest Service and Congress should shift the tens of millions spent on misguided logging projects toward solving these challenges and better managing public lands for the benefit of everyone."
Moore Perullo believes some sort of action needs to be taken immediately as a measure of public safety.
In addition to the abandoned furniture, piles of trash, human feces, and evidence of drug use, Moore Perullo said she has also witnessed people speeding through the forest in cars, buses, and vans. Instead of giving up on the area, she’s hoping the Forest Service will find solutions.
Moore Perullo maintains that most of the long-term campers that spend time in Phil’s trail aren’t from Deschutes County but rather are members of the #VanLife movement, an alternative lifestyle that ranges from bohemian cross-country travel to remote workers on the move.
It’s fans of the #VanLife that are breaking the rules, she said. On a recent visit, Moore Perullo said trash from one campsite she saw last year remains in the forest.
“And now their furniture, and their tent and their Kentucky Fried Chicken bags, and their plastic bowls are in a big pile where they were camping all summer,” she said. “Nobody picked it up.”
