The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs have increased their ownership interest in the Pelton Round Butte dam complex, raising their stake from 33.3% to 49.9%
The increase in the ownership percentage occurred at midnight on New Year’s Eve, according to Alison Dobscha, a spokesperson for Portland General Electric, the co-owner of the hydroelectric project.
Pelton Round Butte is a three-dam complex on the Deschutes River in Jefferson County, near Madras. The largest hydroelectric project located entirely in Oregon, it generates enough electricity to power a city the size of Salem. One of the three dams also holds back the waters of Lake Billy Chinook.
Jim Manion, general manager of Warm Springs Power and Water Enterprises, said the tribes paid for the additional interest holdings in the project by entering the revenue bond market, with the bonds being sold to Qualified Investment Buyers .
The tribes and Portland General Electric agreed to share the approximately 500-megawatt project in 2000. The agreement, which came into effect in 2001, allowed the tribes to purchase portions of the project over a 50-year license period.
Initially, the tribes purchased a one-third interest in the project. The next milestone comes on New Year’s Eve in 2036 when the tribes can increase their stake to 50.01%. Dobscha said there is currently no agreement for additional sales beyond the 2036 opportunity.
