A unique mural painted on a basketball court on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation is nearly complete and will be dedicated on Sunday.
The massive red and blue mural was designed by Charlene “Tillie” Dimmick, a member of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. The basketball court is located in a park in the Campus Area of the reservation.
The project was sponsored by two nonprofits on the reservation, the Warm Springs Community Action Team and Papalaxsimisha. The community action team assists small businesses and provides financial education while Papalaxsimisha offers culturally based education to Warm Springs middle and high schoolers.
Dimmick received support from Community Action Team member Mallory Smith. Other participants were Jaylyn Suppah and Jillisa Suppah, both from Papalaxsimisha.
According to Smith, the geometric design for the mural is based on the traditional suitcase — called a parfleche — used by tribal members. Parfleches were commonly used by Native Americans to store dry foods, clothing and other personal effects, especially when traveling to trading places.
A dedication ceremony for the art project will be held at the court on Sunday at noon.
