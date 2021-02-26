The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs have received $1.5 million from the Department of Housing and Urban Development to preserve and expand their stock of low-income housing.
The funds are part of the $652 million award to Native American communities across the nation, according to a statement on Friday issued by HUD. In total, Oregon tribes were awarded $15.2 million and tribes in Washington were awarded $42.4 million.
Under the program, eligible activities include housing development, operation and modernization of existing housing, crime prevention, and activities to solve affordable housing.
