Gathering snow depth measurements is critical for snow scientists to build models that can help avalanche professionals, water resource managers and others. Now, experts are hoping backcountry enthusiasts in Central Oregon can volunteer to help gather data and improve the accuracy of their models.
The snow measurement project is run by the non-profit Community Snow Observations. Since 2017, the project has been gathering data in order to help NASA measure snow depths across high mountain regions across the United States.
All potential volunteers need to get involved is the Community Snow Observations app on their smartphone and a probe for measuring snowpack. The probe itself doesn’t need to be super high-tech, in most cases, a tent pole, yardstick, measuring tape, or a combination of these items will suffice.
Accurate snowpack recordings help snow scientists build water runoff models, which can inform researchers and the public about avalanche hazards, water resources, ecology and impacts of climate change. More public involvement in the project helps improve model accuracy.
Skiers and others in the backcountry are also helped by accurate snow depth data.
“Recreationists can benefit, since they can see, in real-time, high-resolution maps of snow distribution,” said David Hill, an Oregon State University engineering professor as well as one of the organizers of the project.
“Avalanche professionals can benefit since they can see maps of recent changes in snow. And, water resource managers can benefit since they can get a sense of how much snow resides in a certain watershed,” Hill added.
While remote sensing with satellites can be used to collect snow depth data, measurements conducted the old-fashioned way — by people using snow probes — is still the most accurate way to measure snow depth.
Funding for the project comes from NASA through this year. Other project partners include Oregon State University, the University of Washington, the University of Alaska Fairbanks, the International Arctic Research Center, and others.
Backcountry enthusiasts can get involved by going on the Community Snow Observations website (communitysnowobs.org) and clicking on the “participate” button in the menu bar.
