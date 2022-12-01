Infected trees near Walton Lake pulled from chopping block (copy)

In this 2017 photo, Brent Oblinger, a plant pathologist with the U.S. Forest Service, examines a section of root he dug up from the base of a grand fir tree near Walton Lake that shows signs of laminated root rot. 

 Bulletin file

Trees infected by laminated root rot near Walton Lake in Crook County, which had been scheduled for removal by the U.S. Forest Service, will remain in place for now after a legal challenge by Blue Mountains Biodiversity Project.

A ruling from the ninth circuit court leaves in place the injunction that prevents the Forest Service from sanitizing the mature forest around the lake, located in the Ochoco National Forest.

