Trees infected by laminated root rot near Walton Lake in Crook County, which had been scheduled for removal by the U.S. Forest Service, will remain in place for now after a legal challenge by Blue Mountains Biodiversity Project.
A ruling from the ninth circuit court leaves in place the injunction that prevents the Forest Service from sanitizing the mature forest around the lake, located in the Ochoco National Forest.
Hundreds of trees that form a scenic backdrop for the iconic lake had been slated for removal as a cautionary measure. The Forest Service says root rot-infected trees are a hazard because they can easily topple over onto people or property.
The project mandates the "sanitization" of 35 acres of land near the lake, which entails removing all species that serve as hosts for the disease, including Douglas fir and grand fir. Ponderosa pine and western larch would be retained on these 35 acres. After the trees are removed the Forest Service says it will plant conifers, hardwoods and shrubs.
The project also calls for tree thinning on 143 acres near the lake. This part of the project is not directly related to root rot but is connected to general forest health in the Walton Lake area.
"We are doing thinning in the dry mixed conifer stands to reduce density and increase resilience to insect and disease," said Kassidy Kern, spokesperson for the Ochoco National Forest. "Thinning reduces density stress on the ponderosa pine."
Opponents of the project argue that laminated root rot is a natural part of the forest and the threat can be managed without having to cut down a large stand of trees, especially one in a scenic area and popular picnic spot.
“This step only keeps the trees around Walton Lake standing for now, while our appeal makes its way through the ninth circuit court,” said Paula Hood, co-director of the Blue Mountains Biodiversity Project.
Hood said Blue Mountains Biodiversity Project is appealing the lower court's decision, in which the district court judge ruled against Blue Mountains Biodiversity Project on this case.
Kern said the ninth circuit court expedited the appeal and she expects it to be resolved by next spring. The Forest Service felled 64 hazard trees in the area last month, she said.
“Green trees with root rot cannot always be identifiable by the general public. Even though it may look good, we believe there may be a failure after assessing the root system. That is why we are dropping those trees,” she said.
The American Forest Resource Council, a trade association that advocates for the timber industry, opposes the litigation and supports the Forest Service's effort to address the tree disease by removing the trees.
“The agency has sought to work with a private contractor to complete and cover the costs of this maintenance work. And over the course of this litigation, these groups have reaped more in attorney's fees than what the project would have cost to finish the job in the first place,” said Nick Smith, a spokesperson for the council.
Walton Lake is located 30 miles east of Prineville in a secluded corner of the Ochoco National Forest. It’s a popular place for hiking, fishing and boating in the summer. This time of year the gate is closed, although visitors can still walk into the area.
The Walton Lake area includes a trail that is off-limits due to the threat of falling trees, as well as a closure area to the south and east of the lake.
The injunction that prevents the Forest Service from doing tree removal remains in place for now. Work by Blue Mountains Biodiversity Project to stop the felling of trees around Walton Lake has been active since 2015.
“The Forest Service has repeatedly attempted to log this magnificent and ecologically important forest in three separate but virtually identical proposals over the past several years,” said Hood.
A district court decided against most of Blue Mountains Biodiversity Project's claims in September. The ruling would have paved the way for the Forest Service to start the sanitization project this fall. The ninth circuit agreed on Nov. 18 to leave the injunction in place while Blue Mountains Biodiversity Project's appeal in the lower court is being considered.
Hood said the Forest Service is using public safety as a "guise to conduct a clear-cut” of mature trees, including ones that have been infected with root rot for years.
“Such heavy logging is unnecessary since the Forest Service has the ability to fell legitimate roadside and campground hazard trees and has been using this method to protect public safety for years,” said Hood. “Blue Mountains Biodiversity Project has no objection to legitimate hazard tree felling.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.