The Oregon Natural Desert Association is organizing volunteers for trail restoration work and general maintenance this spring in the Oregon Badlands Wilderness.
The volunteer projects allow local residents, or anyone interested in the area, an opportunity to explore a little-visited area near Bend and help on projects that protect the environment.
The 29,000 acre Badlands Wilderness contains more than 50 miles of hiking and horseback trails that wind through juniper woodlands and eerie lava formations. The Badlands Wilderness is located around 18 miles east of Bend, on lands northeast of U.S. Highway 20.
The association’s projects will establish two sections of trail in the northern part of the Badlands. The southwestern corner of the Larry Chitwood Loop Trail will be realigned to its mapped location inside the wilderness boundary and signage will be added to better indicate the location of the Nighthawk Trail. User-created trails will be closed to reduce confusion and limit ecological impacts to established trail corridors.
People interested in participating in the volunteer projects scheduled for April 6 and May 7 can sign up at onda.org. These stewardship work trips are being conducted in partnership with the Bureau of Land Management and made possible with a grant from the Bend Sustainability Fund, a Visit Bend Program.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.