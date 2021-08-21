Members of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs celebrated the annulment of a fraudulent treaty Friday that was signed more than 150 years ago.
The ceremony on the Warm Springs reservation marked the end of the Treaty of 1865, which was an attempt by the U.S. government to restrict the movement and rights of Central Oregon’s Native Americans.
The Treaty of 1865 required Warm Springs residents to ask permission before they could leave the reservation. It also had them relinquish their off-reservation rights to fish, hunt, collect roots and berries, pasture animals and erect houses. Tribal authorities at the time were duped into signing the treaty by U.S. authorities.
“The 1865 treaty was a terrible document that should never have been written. It has been a thorn in our side,” said Louie Pitt, Warm Springs director of government affairs and planning. Pitt spent the better part of the past two decades lobbying officials to annul the treaty.
No original document could be located, said Pitt. But a copy of the document was burned earlier this year by tribal members.
The ceremony at Warm Springs Friday featured traditional drumming performed by tribal members.
Pitt said the tribes are proud of the treaty that was signed 10 years earlier, in 1855, which established the Warm Springs Reservation and allowed tribal members to hunt and fish elsewhere in the state, including traditional fishing areas along the Columbia River.
“The first treaty allowed us to keep our way of life,” said Pitt. “The creator gave us this place for thousands of years, and we are still here and we are going to keep on taking care of what’s ours, what the creator gave us.”
The 1865 treaty was largely ignored by Warm Springs members, and the state of Oregon did not enforce the act in a meaningful way, but the treaty still existed on paper until last year.
The U.S. House of Representatives annulled the treaty in September and former President Donald Trump formalized the decision with a stroke of his pen.
The Bureau of Indian Affairs says even though the annulment was largely symbolic and has few real-world impacts, it helps build trust between the government and the Tribes.
“It’s a recognition by the federal government that it has made mistakes in the past and it’s trying to clean those up,” said Bryan Mercier, northwest regional director for the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon, who was instrumental in having the treaty annulled, described the treaty as an “alarmingly devious move undertaken by the United States federal government to undermine the rights and sovereignty of Native tribes.”
“We have a responsibility to do everything we can to right those morally reprehensible wrongs,” said Merkley. “I was thrilled when this historical travesty was finally acknowledged by the U.S. government and we successfully nullified this fraud.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.