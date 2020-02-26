The U.S. Forest Service has announced plans to remove approximately 50 dead and diseased trees along two roadway corridors near Sunriver. The hazardous trees are located along South Century Drive and Cottonwood Drive.
Work to remove the trees will start this week and is expected to continue sporadically throughout March and April, according to a Forest Service press release. The tree removal work will be carried out by the Deschutes County Road Department.
The trees pose a public safety hazard according to the Forest Service, as they could topple over onto people or cars. Drivers and other road users are advised to watch out for work crews operating in the area.
“This is a pretty normal part of our operations,” said Chis Doty, Director of Deschutes County Road Department. “We want to drop them before Mother Nature does it.”
The trees are partially affected by herbicide spraying in the area, as well as a de-icing chemical sprayed on the roads in winter, said Doty. Pine needle disease is another factor that weakens trees in the area, he said.
Jean Nelson-Dean, public affairs officer for the Deschutes National Forest, said tree deaths are mostly due to natural disease, rot and insect damage.
“There is nothing specific or remarkable,” said Nelson-Dean. “But it’s in a populated area and we need to inform the public that there will be crews working in the area.”
