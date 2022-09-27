Trail closures west of Bend and south of Skyliners Road are planned to shift this week as vegetation thinning work progresses through the area. Trails are closed for public and operator safety during operations.

The forest restoration work is being done to help maintain ecosystem health while reducing potential wildfire fuels in the wildland-urban interface. Removing excess vegetation increases firefighters’  odds of stopping a wildfire should one start in this area.

