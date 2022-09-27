Trail closures west of Bend and south of Skyliners Road are planned to shift this week as vegetation thinning work progresses through the area. Trails are closed for public and operator safety during operations.
The forest restoration work is being done to help maintain ecosystem health while reducing potential wildfire fuels in the wildland-urban interface. Removing excess vegetation increases firefighters’ odds of stopping a wildfire should one start in this area.
Starting Wednesday, Phil’s Trail will reopen between the junction with Forest Road 310 east to the intersection with Forest Road 322.
Trail closures include:
• Ben’s Trail between the junction with EXT Trail running east to the junction with Voodoo Trail.
• Forest Road 360 from the junction with EXT Trail east to Forest Road 290.
• Forest Road 290 from the junction with Forest Road 900 south to the junction with Phil’s Trail.
• Forest Road 900 between the junction with Forest Road 300 east to the junction with Voodoo Trail.
• Storm King Trail remains closed between the junction with COD Trail north to the junction with Phil’s Trail. Trail and road access in this area is open on Saturday and Sunday and federal holidays.
For more information about the closures, please contact the Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District at 541-383-5300.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.