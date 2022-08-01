Wildfire crews made progress over the weekend in containing the Tolo Mountain Fire, burning around 14 miles northwest of Chemult.
The lightning-sparked fire is holding steady at 41 acres and is now 50% contained, according to a Monday morning release from the Central Oregon Interagency Dispatch Center.
Fire officials report that crews spent Sunday cooling hot spots up to 100 feet inside containment lines of the main fire. The work will continue until the entire fire perimeter and all spot fires are cold to the touch.
The fire is located approximately three miles north of Cappy Mountain on the Crescent Ranger District of the Deschutes National Forest. It was first reported on July 27 and is burning in heavy timber with a mix of dead and downed wood.
Jean Nelson-Dean, a spokesperson for the Deschutes National Forest, said resources are available to respond to the multiple fires currently burning in Central Oregon, including the Tolo Mountain fire.
“Resources only become challenging when there are multiple large fires across the Pacific Northwest and throughout the nation,” said Nelson-Dean. “At this time we have several incident management teams available as well as smokejumpers, crews, and air resources.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.