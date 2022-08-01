tolo fire july 29, 2022

The Tolo Mountain Fire on July 29, 2022.

 Central Oregon Fire Management Service/Submitted photo

Wildfire crews made progress over the weekend in containing the Tolo Mountain Fire, burning around 14 miles northwest of Chemult.

The lightning-sparked fire is holding steady at 41 acres and is now 50% contained, according to a Monday morning release from the Central Oregon Interagency Dispatch Center.

