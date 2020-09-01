A popular trailhead in the Sisters area will close for nearly two months as work crews improve a fish-passage project.
The Whychus Trailhead in the Deschutes National Forest’s Sisters Ranger District will close Sept. 8 until Oct. 30, according to a news release from the Deschutes National Forest.
Hikers will still be able to access the Whychus Trail from a temporary trailhead and trail located 500 feet southwest of the closed trailhead. A temporary parking lot is also available for use. Hikers heading east will be directed to use the temporary trailhead as they approach the area.
The measures are being enacted as crews work on the Plainview Fish Passage project, which will create an irrigation diversion fish screen, install a pipeline and remove a dam on Whychus Creek. The project is intended to allow fish to access to habitat in the upper Whychus Creek.
